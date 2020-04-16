SystemSpecs, Paga Partner on Digital Payments

SystemSpecs, Nigeria’s leading fintech company and providers of Remita, and Paga, the foremost mobile money service providers in the country have partnered to extend the frontiers of electronic payments in Nigeria. This is coming at a time when the federal government extended the sit-at-home order on COVID-19 by another two weeks beginning from Monday this week. The partnership will help people get connected with ease for all financial transactions as long as the sit-at-home order lasts.

In a recent announcement by the organisations, the first phase of the collaboration would enable Paga customers to easily initiate and complete payment to all Remita billers and merchants right from Paga’s web channel – paga.com. Paga’s agents nationwide would also be able to process end-to-end payments to all Remita customers from their platforms.

The initiative is applauded by industry enthusiasts and is expected to chart the path for deeper collaboration within the fintech ecosystem, making electronic payments more attractive and less stressful for customers irrespective of their needs and location.

SystemSpecs Executive Director, Infrastructure and Payments Gateway, Ezinne Obikile, said: “SystemSpecs is committed to driving financial inclusion and providing payment convenience to all, which underscores this strategic partnership with Paga to extend a wide range of financial solutions and services to customers everywhere, even at a time as this.”

Co-founder and Director of Business Development, Paga, Jay Alabraba, said: “In our commitment to make payments easier for all Nigerians and businesses, we are pleased to collaborate with SystemSpecs. Our goal is to always provide an improved experience to our customers everywhere, by leveraging digital technology. This collaboration would further help us meet the needs of individuals who seek to make various bill payments, including those in emerging markets.”

The immediate impact of the collaboration on the public is the easy generation of Remita Retrieval Reference (RRR) and payments into the Federal Government’s Treasury Single Account. It would also enable payments to other Remita billers such as state governments, tertiary institutions and other organisations by Paga customers and agents directly through Paga platforms.