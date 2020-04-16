SystemSpecs Donates N100m to Fight against COVID-19

Leading indigenous fintech and human capital management company, SystemSpecs, has announced the donation of N100million towards efforts of the government and other stakeholders to manage the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria.

The amount given included cash donations to federal and state governments; provision of a complete COVID-19 test system as well as direct intervention to help keep the government operations running during the lockdown.

Commenting on the initiative, the Managing Director of SystemSpecs, John Obaro said: “The quick containment of the COVID-19 pandemic requires well-meaning Nigerians and organisations to support the efforts of the government and other stakeholders; as a responsible corporate citizen, our organisation is doing this through a range of measures. “It is imperative for everyone to lend a helping hand in whatever way they can as nothing is too small at a time like this.”

According to the organisation, the amount included a donation of N50million to the federal government through the Central Bank of Nigeria (CBN) coordinated initiative; cash donation to states across the geo-political zones; procurement of an advanced COVID-19 test system for the International Foundation Against Infectious Diseases in Nigeria (IFAIN) for installation at its Kano laboratory, and technology support (computers and Internet subscriptions) to enhance remote operations by state government officials responsible for critical operations.

In addition, SystemSpecs is working in partnership with the federal government, CBN and state governments, has provided a platform for individuals and corporate entities in Nigeria and Diaspora to donate towards the fight against COVID-19. Donors are to visit www.remita.net to make COVID-19 donation through the use of USSD, cards, internet banking, wallets and also mobile apps.

Remarking on the technology component of computer and internet subscription donation to state governments, the Executive Director, Public Sector and Special Projects Division of SystemSpecs, Demola Igbalajobi, said: “One of the fallouts of this pandemic is its impact on governance and the workplace in general during this lockdown and beyond. This initiative is designed to support remote working of government officials with technology as an enabler, thereby ensuring the continuity of critical government operations that will reduce the hardship on citizens during this period.”