Police Investigate Sale of Exemption Tags in Abuja

The FCT Commissioner of Police (CP), Mr. Bala Ciroma, Wednesday ordered a discreet investigation into an allegation trending on the social media that the COVID-19 exemption tags were sold to persons not on the exemption list.

It said only the Police and the Federal Capital Territory Authority Security Service Department were authorised to issue the tags as part of measures adopted to check the flagrant violation of the presidential lockdown order in a bid to contain the spread of COVID-19 by some residents.

The command, in a statement, said the authentic COVID-19 exemption tags are issued only to duly verified persons that are essential service providers.

“The exemption tags are free of charge. “The command wishes to therefore assure members of the public that investigation into the allegation that some unscrupulous elements are printing and sharing these tags has commenced and the outcome of which will be made known to members of the public”, it said.