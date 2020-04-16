IG Warns Transport Companies against Night Journeys

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

Determined to curb the likely spread of the COVID-19 pandemic, the Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, wednesday read the riot act to transport companies engaged in night trips.

He also called on the Nigerian Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW) and Road Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) to warn members against embarking on night journeys.

He said the continued breach of the restriction order by transport owners undermines government’s efforts to curb the spread of the disease.

A statement issued by Force Public Relations Officer and Deputy Commissioner of Police (DCP), Frank Mba, said violators would be met with the full weight of the law even as the IG has also ordered Commissioners of Police in the 36 States to enforce the directive without delay.

“The Inspector-General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, has warned of tough consequences for members of the organised transport sector who continue to breach the existing restriction order by resorting to night travels, a development that has proven to be counter-productive as it undermines the tireless efforts of the Federal Government at curbing the spread of the deadly COVID-19.

“This warning is sequel to intelligence at the disposal of the Force showing that road transport workers, especially interstate operators, have continued to defy the lockdown order and cessation of movements as emplaced by the federal government as they continue to embark on night journeys”, he said.

Consequently, the IG directed Commissioners of Police to ensure full implementation of the restriction order, especially as it relates to night travel without being unmindful of categories of exempted persons and the fundamental human rights of Nigerians.

“The IG, while restating that the lockdown is for 24 hours daily and that night hours are not excluded, calls on the leadership of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), the Road Transport Employers Association of Nigeria (RTEAN) and the Public Transport Owners of Nigeria Association amongst others, to warn their members to strictly adhere to the restriction order of the federal government, warning that violators will be made to face the full wrath of the law”, it said.

Adamu commended the “understanding and cooperation of Nigerians in this trying period and assures that the force will continue to do its best to protect the lives and property of Nigerians.