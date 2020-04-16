Breaking: Nigeria Records 35 New Cases of COVID-19

Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 35 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 442 the total number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this Thursday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 19 new cases, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) nine, Kano five and Oyo two.

It said: “As at 10:20 pm on April 16, there are 442 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 152 have been discharged with 13 deaths.”

Breakdown of the figures show that Lagos has 251 cases, FCT 67, Kano 21, Osun 20, Edo 15, Oyo 13, Ogun nine, Katsina seven, Ogun, Kaduna and Akwa Ibom six each, Kwara and Delta four each, Ondo three, Enugu, Ekiti, Rivers and Niger two each, while Benue and Anambra have one each