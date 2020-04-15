Scientists/Researchers Brainstorm on Emerging Trends in Computer Science, Engineering, Maths

Funmi Ogundare

Anchor University, Lagos recently held the 2020 edition of its three-day international conference with the theme ‘The Interlocking Role of Computer Science, Computer Engineering and Mathematics in Technological Advancement’.

The programme, organised by the Institute of Electrical and Electronics Engineers (IEEE), saw scientists, researchers and other participants delivering papers on new perspectives in Computer Science, Computer Engineering and Mathematics.

In his remarks, the Vice-Chancellor, Professor Joseph Afolayan emphasised the importance of Engineering, Mathematics and Computer Science and the need for experts in the fields to work together.

“As a civil engineer, I understand that these three fields are interdependent and cannot work in isolation. So it’s important that experts from these spheres of science come together to drive new trends.”

He encouraged all participants to carefully rub minds, share ideas, stimulate discussions and birth important discoveries that will further promote the tenets of IEEE.

The Deputy Vice-Chancellor, Professor Johnson Fatokun, restated the interconnectivity of the three fields, stressing that Mathematics is the base upon which the other fields, and indeed all other modern studies are built.

He explained that the graduates of the 21st century would require the composite knowledge of the different fields to be at their best in the world.

“Mathematics is the mother of all sciences. All other fields require the inputs of mathematicians. It is a most welcome development that experts in Mathematics, Computer Sciences and Computer Engineering come together to improve the quality of research outputs in these fields.”

Johnson said these interlocking would help to bridge the skill gaps required in the emerging and sophisticated 21st century economies.

On their part, the National Chairman of IEEE, Funso Adebayo and the Chairman of the Local Organising Committee (LoC), Dr. Odili Julius, highlighted the impacts of IEEE’s conferences across the world. They charged participants to make the 2020 edition which happens to be the first in Nigeria a memorable experience.

In another development, the National Universities Commission (NUC) has approved 15 of Anchor University’s programmes since its take-off in 2017. In October/November 2019 as provided by NUC guidelines 13 of the programmes were accredited.

The programmes included Bachelor’s degrees in Accounting, Economics, Mass Communication, Business Administration, Political Science, Biochemistry, Chemistry, Computer Science, Mathematics, Microbiology, Physics, English and Literary Studies and History and Diplomatic Studies.

Eleven of the programmes were granted full accreditations, while Physics and Economics received interim status.

The vice-chancellor, who announced the results of the institution’s first accreditation exercise during an emergency senate meeting recently, expressed his delight, while commending members of the senate for their efforts during the exercise. He said the result is an encouragement to the university and advised them not to relent in their efforts.

“We thank God for this good news. We were well prepared for the exercise and we should be happy about the results and ensure that to do even more.

“Considering that the exercise was our first as a university, I am most delighted and appreciate all your contributions,” he said.

Also speaking while presenting the details of the results to the senate, the Deputy Vice-Chancellor and Director of Academic Planning, Professor Johnson Fatokun said the result is an encouragement to the university and everyone who contributed to the exercise.

“To the glory of God, all our programmes were accredited by the commission. Even more, none of the programme had an overall score below 80 per cent, while many scored well above 90 per cent.”