COVID-19: Basement Africa Supports Delta Police with Relief Materials

Sunday Ehigiator

With an aim to support the government’s efforts in the ongoing fight to curb further spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state, Basement Africa, a Nigeria’s leading entertainment brands and show promoters in Delta State, has donated some relief materials to Delta state police.

The donation was made yesterday, during a courtesy visit to the state’s police headquarters.

According to the CEO of Basement Africa, Engr Okiemute Onuovughakpor, who was accompanied by some entertainers from the state, “as the fight against the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic continues, and governments at all levels putting up stringent measures to curb the spread, the Nigerian Police has been at the fore front ensuring the lock down is adhered to, while ensuring safety of persons and property during this trying period of the nation.”

Onuovughakpor, lauded the police and encouraged citizens to support government’s effort in combating the COVID-19 pandemic.

While receiving the items, Delta State Assistant Commissioner of Police, Administration and Finance, ACP Osifo Emefili, thanked the management of basement African for its gesture.

He, however, appealed to Deltans to comply with the lock down directives while assuring of safety during the lockdown period.

Meanwhile, Basement Africa also made presentation of packs of table water to all check points in Asaba the Delta State capital.