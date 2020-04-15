Breaking: Nigeria”s COVID-19 Cases Rise to 373

By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria recorded 30 new cases of COVID-19, on Tuesday, bringing to 373 the total number of confirmed cases in the country.

This represents the highest number of confirmed cases on a single day in the country since the outbreak started February 27.

Announcing this Tuesday night, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said Lagos recorded 25 new cases, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) two, while Kano, Akwa Ibom and Edo states recorded one each.

NCDC said so far, 99 persons had been successfully treated and discharged while 11 persons had unfortunately died from the virus.

Breakdown of the figures show that Lagos has 214 cases, FCT 58, Osun 20, Edo 16, Oyo 11, Ogun nine, Bauchi and Kaduna six each, Kaduna and Akwa Ibom five each, Kwara and Kano four each, Ondo and Delta three each, Enugu, Ekiti and Rivers two each, while Benue, Niger and Anambra have one each.