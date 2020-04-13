Osun Discharges 10 Ivory Coast Returnees

By Yinka Kolawole

The Osun State Government has discharged 10 COVID-19 patients from its health facility at Ejigbo council area in the state having tested negative twice for the virus.

The state Governor, Adegboyega Oyetola, who disclosed this at a press briefing in Osogbo, said the 10 patients had tested negative twice for the virus in line with the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) protocol, and have been released to reconnect with their families.

According to the governor, the 10 patients are among the 17 Ivory Coast returnees who were earlier tested positive.

He added that the remaining seven patients were responding to treatment, and expressed optimism that they would soon recover and be released to join their families.

Oyetola said the release of the 10 patients would bring to 11 the number of cases that have tested negative twice in the state.

“You will recall that of the two earlier cases, one had tested negative and had since been discharged. Consequently, the release of 10 patients today (yesterday) brings to 11 the number of cases that have tested negative twice and have been discharged after treatment in the state,” he said.

The governor noted that “this development underscores our belief that COVID-19 isn’t a death sentence, as it’s treatable if the patients surrender themselves for treatment on time.”

He added that the discharge of 11 patients was a confirmation to the fact that the state has the right equipment and personnel to handle the coronavirus pandemic.

Oyetola expressed delight on the success recorded so far, saying: “The successful treatments should also encourage persons who are feeling unwell to come out for testing and treatment if found positive.”