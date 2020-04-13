Ondo Govt Accuses Police of Collecting Bribes at Boundaries

The Ondo State Government has accused the police of collecting bribes and allowing people from other states to enter the state in violation of the lockdown orders.

The Special Adviser on Special Duties to Governor Rotimi Akeredolu, Dr. Doyin Odebowale made this allegation yesterday when he visited the boundaries.

Odebowale lamented the influx of people from other states despite the ban on inter-state movement.

He alleged that the police were frustrating the effort of the government at containing the spread of the deadly disease by allowing people to enter the state after paying a bribe to the police.

“You people are supposed to turn back any unauthorised vehicles but you allow them to pass through. You are corrupt. You are not doing your work,” he told the police officers.

But the head of the police team, Mr. Ebisine Amy, denied the allegation, saying the policemen at the boundary were doing the work professionally.

“We don’t collect money from anybody and no vehicle has passed through this place. My men are doing their work accordingly,” he said.