Mandilas Supports Lagos Isolation Centre

As part of her contributions in support of government’s effort towards mitigating the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Nigeria, the Mandilas Group Limited, the sole franchise dealer of carrier air-conditioners in Nigeria, has donated air conditioners in support of GTBank’s effort to create a 100-bed isolation centre at Onikan, Lagos.

The company made this known in a statement issued in Lagos. It disclosed that its team recently started free installation of 32 carrier ceiling concealed ducted air-conditioning units at the newly set up isolation centre. The Group Chief Executive Officer, Mandilas Group Ltd, Ms. Ola Debayo-Doherty commended the Lagos State government’s efforts in combating the spread of the virus and lauded the partnership with GTBank.

“We are very proud to partner with Lagos State and GTBank in setting up a fit for purpose isolation and treatment centre at Mobolaji Johnson Arena,” she said.

According to her, the AC units are humidity and temperature controlled with high filtration levels for clean indoor air quality, preventing the presence of stale air in the room.

“This will encourage habitation and make individuals at the isolation centre feel more comfortable”, she added.

The installation has since been completed. Carrier is the pioneering air-

conditioning system in the world and is renowned for its quality, durability and performance. Earlier this month, Mandilas Group donated Carrier split air-

conditioning units to the NCDC for the isolation centre in Yaba. The gesture was said to be in line with the corporate mission of Mandilas Group which is geared towards improving the quality of lives of all Nigerians.