Lagos Discharges Six More COVID-19 Patients

By Martins Ifijeh

The Lagos State Government has discharged six more COVID-19 patients, bringing to 61 the total number of persons successfully treated in its isolation centres.

Announcing this Monday, the Incident Commander on COVID-19 in Lagos State, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, said the newly discharged patients include five males and one female.

He said: “This good news brings the number of patients who have been managed and discharged from our facilities to 61.

“For us, this is indicative of our will power to triumph in the war against COVID-19. We won’t be deterred until victory is achieved.”

He thanked Lagos residents for their continued perseverance