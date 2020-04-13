Breaking: Nigeria Records 20 New Cases of COVID-19

By Martins Ifijeh

Nigeria has recorded 20 new cases of COVID-19, bringing to 343 the total number of confirmed cases in the country.

Announcing this Monday, the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) said 13 of the new cases were recorded in Lagos, two each in Edo, Kano and Ogun, while one was recorded in Ondo State.

NCDC said: “As at 09:50 pm on April 13, there are 343 confirmed cases of COVID-19 reported in Nigeria. 91 have been discharged with 10 deaths.”

Breaking down the figures shows that Lagos has 189 cases, Federal Capital Territory (FCT) 56, Osun 20, Edo 14, Oyo 11, Ogun nine, Bauchi and Kaduna six each, Akwa Ibom and Katsina five each, Kwara four, Ondo, Delta and Kano three each, Enugu, Ekiti and Rivers two each, while Benue, Niger and Anambra have one each.