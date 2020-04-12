Lagos, Doyin Group Residents to Observe Restriction Order

Segun James

The Lagos State Government saturday pleaded with residents to observe the stay-at-home order in a bid to overcome the battle against COVID-19.

Also, Nigeria’s leading manufacturing industry, Doyin Investments donated thousands of packs of noodles to the state as palliative measure to cushion the economic hardship brought upon the residents by the lockdown.

The Deputy Governor of the state, Dr. Obafemi Hamzat gave the advice yesterday when he visited the Eti-Osa Isolation Centre alongside the Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi and Commissioner for Justice and Attorney General, Mr. Moyosore Onigbanjo (SAN).

During the visit, the deputy governor expressed satisfaction with the facilities at the isolation centre, but urged all the residents of the state to comply with the state sit at-home order.

He said: “With the cooperation of people, we shall defeat this common enemy. The essence of the restriction order is to prevent the spread of the pandemic. The government did not make the order to punish people, but to ensure their safety at this period of adversity.”

In a statement on Friday, CEO of Doyin Investments, Prince Samuel Adedoyin donated food items to Lagos State through the Managing Director of Doyin Investments.

Adedoyin said the relief materials “is made available to assist the people in Lagos State to battle hunger caused by the lockdown, which has crippled commercial activities in Lagos State.

“As we witness a rapidly increasing number of cases of the Coronavirus in the country, we have to work hand in hand in stemming the spread of the global pandemic. I also prayed for quick recovery of those tested positive for the coronavirus already, who are receiving treatment in our various isolation centres in Lagos and Nigeria.”

He enjoined all Nigerians to follow the stipulated health guidelines by the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Center for Disease Control (NCDC) in order to keep us all safe and healthy.

“We equally commend the efforts of our state governors in the Southwest, and we are keen to contribute our resources as representative and individual to the collective effort that will ensure the response to the pandemic is swift and effective,” Adedoyin said.

He said the company had been in existence for over fifty years with the aim of satisfying the needs and wants of the Nigerian masses.