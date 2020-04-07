Ondo CP Denies Arrest of Suspected Killers of Fasoranti’s Daughter

Deji Elumoye in Abuja and James Sowole in Akure

The Ondo State Commissioner of Police, Mr. Undie Adie yesterday denied claim that the men of the Special Anti- Robbery Squad (SARS) of the Nigeria Police have arrested four suspects allegedly involved in the killing of Mrs. Funke Olakunri, a daughter of the Leader of Pan- Yoruba socio-political group, Afenifere, Chief Reuben Fasoranti.

The late Olakunri was killed in July 2019 near Toll Gate on Ore-Ijebu Ode road.

The alleged arrest of the suspects was disclosed to journalists in a statement signed by the Publicity Secretary of Afenifere, Mr. Yinka Odumakin.

Odumakin said three out of the four suspects arrested so far were from the Northern part of the country.

According to Odumakin, the suspects were arrested in Ondo State.

The suspects were said to have made useful confessions to the police.

He said: “We commend the dedicated officers who made the arrest just as we wait for a thorough investigation to follow. We have resolved to encourage the police to do their job properly. We appreciate all Nigerians who have encouraged our 94-year-old leader in this troubling season.

It is our prayer that criminals will not go unpunished again in our country.”

Reacting to claim, the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO), Mr. Tee Leo Ikoro, said he has not received signal to that effect.

However, when asked to confirm the arrest, the state Commissioner of Police, Adie told THISDAY that “it is not true, please.”