‘NMI Metrology is Expanding Calibration Services across Nigeria’

Chris Uba

The services of the National Metrology Institute (NMI), Enugu, in ensuring accuracy of measurements in industry, trade and commerce is being expanded to all parts of Nigeria to promote rapid industrialisation through standardisation.

The Director of NMI, Bede Obayi, made this disclosure in Abuja recently, during an interview with newsmen.

According to him, the organisation has expanded its calibration capacities to Lagos, Abuja and Port Harcourt to bring its services nearer to stakeholders across the country and ensure great reduction in turnaround time.

Obayi said the NMI has over the years, developed capacity in primary standards of measurement in volume, flow, pressure, length and dimension, mass, force, temperature, electricals and metrology in chemistry amongst others for traceability of all secondary standards of measurement in Nigeria and the West African Region.

He disclosed that metrology, the science of accurate measurement provides critical support to all other arms of the National Quality Infrastructure project, namely standards development, conformity assessment, testing, accreditation etc.

The NMI Director acknowledged the patronage of many large-scale industries across Nigeria in the periodic calibration of their weighbridges, testing and measuring equipment to their benefit in ensuring accuracy, thus meeting requirements of applicable Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS)

According to him, the primary measurement standards held in the NMI was a major achievement in saving scarce foreign exchange for the Nation, because private calibration laboratories in Nigeria can derive the traceability of their secondary standards from there, without going outside the country.

“Equipment and measuring instruments calibration in Nigeria can also be obtained faster than when all secondary standards of measurement were only traceable to foreign metrology bodies”, he said.

Obayi, stated that the management of SON has provided substantial discounts for micro, small and medium scale enterprises (MSME) to enjoy the services of the NMI in support of the federal government’s economic diversification programme.

He enjoined the organised private sector bodies like the Manufacturers Association of Nigeria (MAN), the National Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) and others to encourage their members to patronise the NMI for efficient calibration services and quicker turnaround time.

Such patronage according to him, would promote the local content policy of government and save scarce foreign exchange hitherto expended on patronage of metrology services outside the country.