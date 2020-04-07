Makinde: Local Solutions Boost Immune System against Pandemic

The Governor of Oyo State, Mr. Seyi Makinde, has disclosed that there are local solutions to boost immune systems against COVID-19.

In an interview with Fresh FM, in Ibadan, Makinde, who just recovered from the disease, narrated how he used a mixture of blackseed oil with honey to boost his system.

The Cable reported that Makinde said the official in charge of the primary healthcare system in the state recommended the local solution he used.

The World Health Organisation (WHO) had discredited various claims on treating the novel coronavirus.

“Well, I am okay. Just as I posted on my social media handles yesterday night, I can confirm that I have taken two COVID-19 tests. On Thursday, April the 2nd they took a test… they took a sample which was sent to the first lab at Ede where the first sample was taken to, the one that tested positive,” he said.

“So, that came back negative and then, from our own diagnostic centre here, at the virology laboratory in the University of Ibadan, they took another sample yesterday, morning, April 5th and by late yesterday night, the result returned negative. I am completely free of the virus so I should be jumping around shortly.

“My body temperature is 36.4 degrees. My very good friend and brother, Dr. Muyideen Olatunji – he is the one in charge of the Primary Healthcare for Oyo State. He came to me and said, look, I am going to send to you this blackseed oil, it boosts immunity so I mixed it with honey and take one teaspoon in the morning and one in the evening. So, there are local solutions to boost immunity. So, our people should not fret. They shouldn’t fret. Just as I have been able to get the virus out of my system, so will it be for majority of our people.”

The governor acknowledged the variant cases of the novel coronavirus, saying it happens to its patients in different ways.

He urged residents to remain hopeful, adding that the pandemic will be well tackled.

“I don’t think I am in a position to advise COVID-19 patients, as such. That is for the health practitioners to do and you know every case is different. COVID-19 affects each person in a different way. But my prayer is that whoever has the virus, I pray that they get through this period with minimal damage to their health,” he said.

“I mean, I was asymptomatic throughout. So, without the test, I would not even have known that I had COVID-19. So, this is the more reason why we are advising social distancing at this time, as there may be people with the virus who are also not showing any symptoms.

“So, it’s also the reason why we pushed for a testing centre in Ibadan so we can test more people who may have come in contact with COVID-19 cases. And my aspiration, which I already discussed with the Task Force team, and the EOC [Emergency Operations Centre], is that we must set a target to test close to 10,000 people in Oyo State. Well, it’s ambitious but just watch us, we will do it. We are setting up to have that done.”

The governor returned to work yesterday.