House to Probe Attempted Jail Break in Kaduna Correctional Centre

Adedayo Akinwale in Abuja

The House of Representatives has said it would probe the attempted jail break at the Kaduna Correctional Centre, which resulted in the death of some inmates at the centre.

The Green Chamber said the investigation became necessary following conflicting reports on the incident.

The Chairman of the House Committee on Reformatory Institutions, Hon. Anayo Edwin, stated this in a statement issued yesterday, where he noted that the House would conduct investigation into the circumstances surrounding the death of some inmates at the Centre, immediately it resumes plenary.

He stressed that there were also conflicting figures over the number of casualties recorded during the incident, adding that the Controller-General of the Nigeria Correctional Services was yet to make any official statement on the incident.

Edwin said: “Another report suggested that the deaths recorded at the Correctional Centre was as a result of the displeasure by the armed squad of the Service over the way and manner the inmates expressed their fear of possible spread of coronavirus into the facility following the admission of persons showing symptoms of the disease.

“Even though it was possible that when the CG speaks, more facts will emerge, there is still the need to conduct an investigation to enable the committee take an informed position,” the lawmaker said.

Edwin assured Nigerians that the House would stop at nothing to ensure that the inmates are treated with dignity while in confinement, and asked the authorities of the Nigerian Correctional Service to place high premium on the safety of the inmates as the House frowns seriously on the needless death of any inmate.

The lawmaker said the House would ensure that anyone found culpable in the death of the inmates, directly or indirectly, would be brought to justice.