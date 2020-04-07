COVID-19: Ogun Confirms Two Fresh Cases

Kayode Fasua in Abeokuta

As the statewide lockdown ordered by President Muhammadu Buhari entered the third day, the Ogun State Government Monday evening confirmed that it had uncovered two fresh cases of the coronavirus pandemic in the state.

The state Governor, Prince Dapo Abiodun, who addressed journalists at his private residence in Iperu Remo, Ikenne Local Government Area of the state, said the two new COVID-19 patients were discovered in Mowe axis of Obafemi-Owode and Ilaro town of Yewa South Local Government area of the state respectively.

Disclosing that the two new COVID-19 patients had no travel history, the governor said the two new cases thus, brought the total number of the case in Ogun to six of which three have been discharged after completing their 14-day incubation period.

“It is therefore important for us all to protect ourselves and our community from this invisible but dangerous virus by observing all the guidelines and shed off any carefree attitude that some may have been adopting towards the virus. COVID-19 is real. It is here also in Ogun State,” he warned.

While reiterating the determination of his administration in ensuring that COVID-19 is stopped in the state, Abiodun also explained that the state would by Tuesday, take delivery of equipment for the molecular test laboratory that will assist the state in hastening the test of any suspected case of COVID-19.

This, he noted, was in addition to the drive-in test centres and the enrolment of some specific private hospitals across the state, which he said are designated incident centres and first responders in the management of the pandemic.