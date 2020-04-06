Oyetola Congratulates Oshiomhole at 68

By Yinka Kolawole

The Osun State Governor, Mr. Adegboyega Oyetola, has congratulated the National Chairman of the All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on his 68th birthday anniversary.

Oyetola in a statement issued by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Ismail Omipidan, saluted Oshiomhole’s doggedness, selfless service and strong commitment to the welfare of the common man, which he said, he demonstrated as a labour leader and later as the governor of Edo State.

“As the leader of the Nigeria Labour Congress (NLC), Oshiomhole relentlessly fought for the rights and welfare of the Nigerian workers, which endeared him to millions of the Nigerian masses,” Oyetola said.

The governor described Oshiomhole as a loyal and dedicated party man, whose commitment to the goals and aspirations of the APC is unwavering and exemplary.

He also acknowledged the party leader’s contributions to the numerous victories of the APC since he became its national chairman.

Oyetola prayed God to grant the celebrant long life, good health and wisdom to keep serving humanity, adding that Oshiomhole still has a lot to contribute to Nigeria’s development.