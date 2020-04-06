FCTA Decontaminates Abuja City Centre

By Olawale Ajimotokan

The Federal Capital Territory Administration (FCTA) has embarked on the decontamination of the city as one of measures to control the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.

The exercise was flagged off yesterday by the FCT Minister of State, Dr. Ramatu Tijjani Aliyu, at the Berger Roundabout in the federal capital.

She used the occasion to call for inter-agency collaboration to achieve the desired result in the battle against COVID-19 spread.

The minister assured residents of the territory that they are in safe hands as the government will continue to do everything possible to contain the spread of the virus, just as she stressed that nation-building is a collective responsibility.

“We are here to symbolically flag-off the decontamination of the city starting from the Berger junction. This spot is very significant because it is a point of convergence.

This is where you find the hustling and bustling in the city.

“As you can see today, the stakeholders are united in this battle against COVID-19.

You can see that the Nigerian Police, Nigerian Security and Civil Defence Corps (NSCDC), Federal Road Safety Commission (FRSC), Fire Fighters, and organised private sector are here to help fight the COVID-19 in every nook and cranny of the city.”

And from there, we will move to all the satellite towns as well.

“I congratulate all the stakeholders because united we are stronger. I want to assure Abuja residents that they are in safe hands, and that nation building is a collective responsibility.”