Top Property Merchant, Sijibomi Ogundele’s Giant Strides

Top property merchant, Sijibomi Ogundele, is blessed with uncommon winning streaks. In the little time he launched his business, his success story speaks volumes of his business acumen and brilliance. He has always been a man given to hard work in his resolve to excel in whatever he ventures into. Without a doubt, he has been able to carve a niche for himself in the construction of luxury homes within the spate of five years.

It is instructive that, despite the growing economic challenges, Sijibomi, last year, shocked skeptics by breaking various barriers, challenging all status quo in the construction business and launching a masterpiece in Banana Island to mark his organisation’s fifth anniversary tagged ‘SujimotoIs5’.

The event had everyone who is someone in attendance, including top-rated celebrities, high net worth individuals, local and international acts, and top-rated musicians.

The dwindling economic situation in the country notwithstanding, his company had sold-out all the units of the property seven months before the completion.

The magnificent ‘GuillianoBySujimoto – a luxury terrace apartment with two penthouses boasting of a private elevator, unique façade made of Spanish stones, marble and glass, award winning sanitary wares by the Zaha Hadid for Porscelanosa, two Kholer Kitchens with Bosch appliances, full home automation and other unique features is located in the Banana Island.

According to an inside source, the feat had never been achieved before in the country.

Some who acquired the apartments for N320 Million resold them after six months for N480m, which is over 60 percent increment and returns on investment.

Consolidating on the success of the Giuliano, the luxury property icon is building Nigeria’s tallest residential building in Banana Island, known as the LucreziaBySujimoto.

It will be the first building with a Glass Reinforced Concrete (GRC) façade, Kholer Designer Kitchens with Bosch appliances, first of-its-kind IMAX standard cinemafor its residents and their friends, first to bring the golf experience into an interactive lobby through the installation of a Virtual Golf Bar where you can play on over 2000 golf courses, private crèche for the residents, award-winning Zaha Hadid sanitary wares and many more awesome and unique features!

Despite the influx of construction companies in the real estate and construction sector, Sujimoto has flourished immensely and has even started creating a first of its kind, 6-in-1 commercial hub in Nigeria known as the Sujimoto Place in the heart of Ikoyi.

This record-breaking structure will feature a massive and contemporary event centre with a capacity to host 4000 guests, a premium office space with full automation, an executive hotel to give that home-away-from-home feel, a word-class gym, a mini mall, and a rooftop lounge and bar.

As an innovator, this ‘Motomatics’ originator has also diversified by creating an arm of his business with the newly launched ‘Sujimoto Residence’ – a Luxury Short let Apartment in the heart of Ikoyi.

According to a close source, “The diversification came after several agitations from luxury lovers who want to have a home-away-from-home experience.

“This led to the creation of the luxury short let apartment, situated in Ikoyi, Lagos. From research, the House 106 luxury apartments is the cheapest situated within the affluence and serene Ikoyi axis at 180k per day.

“The 3-Bedroom apartment conveniently boasts of an office space, 1 BQ, Gym, outdoor Jacuzzi and Terrace, Private Chef, Private Chauffeur and an excellent customer service.”

Ogundele, it is said, is a believer in the Nigerian version of the American dream. In his own words: “Despite our numerous shortcomings as a nation, I believe strongly in the potential of Nigeria, particularly her entrepreneurial success.

“Look at the Dangotes, the Otedola and the Alakijas, who have made 99% of their wealth from one country. If Nigeria can do it for them, I believe that Nigeria holds great promises for me too.”

In the wake of the COVID-19 Pandemic, Sijibomi and a group of young eminent business leaders from different parts of the nation, under the auspices of The New Leaders WhatsApp Group, have joined other prominent corporate and individual business leaders to donate towards assisting the Federal Government of Nigeria in its efforts to mitigate the expected impact of the pandemic in Nigeria.

It will be recalled that early this year, he was given a Leadership Award by the UAE Ambassador to Nigeria, on behalf of the Ooni of Ife, under the auspices of the Royal African Young Leadership Forum (RAYFLF) – a forum set up by the Ooni himself to recognise young Nigerians making a difference.

Also, the Ministry of Finance in recognition of his impact in the realm estate sector, gave him an award of excellence of in Entrepreneurship.