Tinubu Hails Celebrity Journalist Mayor Akinpelu at 60

The National Leader of All Progressives Congress (APC), Senator Bola Ahmed Tinubu has praised prominent celebrity journalist, Mr. Mayowa Akinpelu, popularly known as Mayor Akinpelu, for his vital contributions to the media, good governance and equitable society.

In a congratulatory message by his spokesman, Tinubu described him as a progressive politician and a collaborator who, through informed analysis and critique, has helped shape public issues and policies.

He said: “Akinpelu is on record to have come into journalism by coincidence, when, as a prison official at Kirikiri Maximum Security Prison, he came in contact with two prominent journalists. He later went on to make a tremendous success of the profession.

“Akinpelu quickly set himself apart for his rigour, unique style and exquisite taste. He was one of those who pioneered celebrity journalism in the country.

“As a social commentator, he has helped the course of good governance and positively impacted public issues and policies.

“With his rich political pedigree, Akinpelu is himself a progressive politician and a collaborator who brings in tremendous value.

“As he joins the Sexagenarian Club, I pray that Almighty Allah grant him many more years, robust health and the required energy to continue to contribute positively towards the advancement of good governance and equitable society.”