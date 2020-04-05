Lawan, Gbajabiamila, APC Governors Felicitate with Oshiomhole @68

Adedayo Akinwale and Udora Orizu, in Abuja

The Senate President, Dr. Ahmad Lawan and the Speaker of the House of Representatives, Femi Gbajabiamila have congratulated the National Chairman of All Progressives Congress (APC), Adams Oshiomhole, on the occasion of his 68th birthday.

In a statement issued by Special Adviser media, Ola Awoniyi yesterday, Lawan congratulated Oshiomhole on his good health despite the intensity of his life of service to Nigeria as a former labour leader, two-term governor of Edo State and in his current position as the National Chairman of Nigeria’s governing party.

He, therefore, described Oshiomhole as a man with conviction, who has been consistent in his principled and dogged pursuit of better life for Nigerians.

He said the life of the former comrade governor “has been that of struggle for the improvement of society, especially of the living conditions of the common Nigerians. This is clearly evident in his glittering records as a labour leader, governor and now as the captain of the ship of our great party, the APC.”

For Gbajabiamila, Oshiomhole’s leadership qualities as the APC National Chairman have contributed tremendously in stabilizing the party since he came on board in July, 2018.

In a congratulatory message by his Special Adviser on Media and Publicity, Lanre Lasisi, the speaker described Oshiomhole as a pragmatic leader, who has proven to be one committed Nigerian, working tirelessly in moving the country forward.

Gbajabiamila said, “On this day, I join millions of Nigerians, especially members of our party, in congratulating and celebrating our National Chairman on his 68th birthday.

“He has brought his experience of decades and political sagacity to bear in leading the APC to victory during the 2019 general elections.

“His firm commitment to party supremacy and discipline is a trait that many do not have. Oshiomhole is one individual that has weathered the storm in difficult circumstances and has come out stronger. He remains ever determined to ensure the continuous unity and harmony among members of our great party.

While thanking him for all that he has done for the APC to remain one, I pray that God Almighty will continue giving him the wisdom and energy to pilot the affairs of our party.”

Also, Lagos State governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu joined the rank of those rejoicing with Oshiomhole on his 68th birthday.

Sanwo-Olu, in a congratulatory message, signed by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Oshiomhole’s life was an impressive example of dedication to service and humanity.

Sanwo-Olu said: ‘‘Nigerians cannot forget your leadership as President of the Nigeria Labour Congress, when you mobilised the Nigerian workers towards achieving pro-masses objectives.’

‘‘As a visionary leader, steadfastness, commitment and integrity were the values that characterised your tenure as Governor of Edo State. Your pro-people disposition earned you a pride of place as a politician and an administrator amongst the people of Edo State and Nigerians as a whole.

‘‘Your leadership style has no doubt helped increase the electoral fortune of our dear party. With creativity and innovation, you have contributed to the cohesion between the executive and the legislative arms of government for the benefits of the Nigerian people.’’

Likewise, the Progressive Governors Forum (PGF) have commended and acknowledged the commitment of Oshiomhole, to a united and prosperous Nigeria as he mark his 68th birthday.

The Chairman of the forum, Atiku Bagudu, in a statement issued on Saturday, also commended his contribution as one of the founding members of the forum.

He said: “We in particular wish to acknowledge and commend your commitment to a united prosperous Nigeria. We also acknowledge your contributions as one of the founding members of this Forum and continues inputs to the processes of managing governance in Nigeria.

“As our National Chairman, we join your family, our party members and all Nigerians to celebrate you.”

The APC governors also called on all Nigerians to observe all the social distancing measures and stay safe as part of measures

towards overcoming the current COVID-19 global pandemic.

They commended all the frontline medical personnel under the leadership of the Federal Ministry of Health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), as they work assiduously to bring to an immediate end the Coronavirus pandemic.