Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi’s Soaring Image

So amidst all the fears and dread and terror and newfound hope and happiness, the Covid-19 pandemic is finally looking like something that only gave Lagosians a pause and respite from the usual hassle, rather than a final termination to all life as we know it. As folks are learning to take deep breaths and sigh in relief, it is becoming clearer and clearer that this was not a battle any one man could have fought alone. Nevertheless, there are some who led the vanguard against the pandemic, shielding and protecting.

Having appreciated the Lagos State Governor, Mr. Babajide Sanwo-Olu, folks are starting to smile and wave at the Commissioner for Health, Professor Akin Emmanuel Abayomi.

By all accounts, Prof. Abayomi has exceeded the demands and roles of his office and the Commissioner for Health. Here is a man whose results clearly mark him as an owl hard at work, never asleep, never caught unawares, but steadily monitoring the heartbeat of his state and city, day and night long. If ever there is a doubt here, check the statistics and understand how Covid-19 was halted in its tracks in Lagos.

It has been Prof. Abayomi who has been doling out reports and statistics on the happenings related to the dreaded pandemic. He is who has assured Lagosians of 100% survival rates for all confirmed Covid-19 cases, and verified that 8 patients have indeed been discharged from quarantine.

Although it is generally acknowledged that the healthcare in Nigeria collectively sucks, Prof. Abayomi and his team have managed to make the most of all equipment and personnel available, going so far as to carry out about 150 tests every day. Is it any wonder, therefore, that there has not been any single infected person reported dead?

Following these heart-warming reports, folks are happy and saluting Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu on having pegged the right man for the right hole. Prof. Abayomi is a specialist in Internal Medicine, Haematology, Environmental Health, and Biobanking. There are rows and rows of certificates attesting to his education and experience in the quarters of Health and Medicine. Needless to say, Lagosians are mightily glad to have him, and if his operative style is anything to go by, this is just the beginning.