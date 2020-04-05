Boris Johnson’s Pregnant Partner Says She has Symptoms of Coronavirus

Boris Johnson’s fiancée Carrie Symonds, who is pregnant with the couple’s first child, says she has spent the past week in bed with symptoms of coronavirus.

Ms Symonds took to social media to say she has not yet been tested for COVID-19, the disease caused by the coronavirus.

“I’ve spent the past week in bed with the main symptoms of Coronavirus,” she said on Twitter.

“I haven’t needed to be tested and, after seven days of rest, I feel stronger and I’m on the mend.”

The 32-year-old, who is at least six months pregnant, advised other expectant parents to keep up to date with relevant guidance from The Royal College of Obstetricians and Gynaecologists.

“Being pregnant with Covid-19 is obviously worrying. To other pregnant women, please do read and follow the most up to date guidance which I found to be reassuring.”

Symonds’ fiance, Prime Minister Boris Johnson, is currently self-isolating after showing symptoms of the coronavirus.

Mr Johnson, 55, has already been in his flat above 10 Downing Street for seven days, the recommended amount of isolation time for those living alone.

But the prime minister will continue to remain away from others as he still is suffering from a high temperature, a symptom of COVID-19.

Symonds, a former communications head for the Conservative Party, is believed to have left Downing Street more than a week ago for her flat in Camberwell in South London.

In a photo on her Instagram account, Ms Symonds can be seen lying in bed with the couple’s dog, Dilyn – “Self-isolating isn’t so bad with this one,” the photo’s caption reads.

The Chief Medical Officer placed those who are pregnant in a vulnerable group last month, which means expectant parents should reduce social contact through social distancing measures, particularly those in their third trimester.