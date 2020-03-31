Obiano Self-isolate over Pandemic

David-Chyddy Eleke in Awka

Anambra State Government has confirmed that the Governor of the State, Mr. Willie Obiano, is observing self-quarantine.

The confirmation was given yesterday by the Secretary to the State Government (SSG), Prof. Solo Chukwulobelu and the Chief of Staff to the Governor, Mr. Primus Odili.

The officials said the governor has spent 11 days in self-quarantine and has not shown any signs of the disease.

“The governor was at the National Executive Council’s meeting on Thursday in Abuja and you know how the sitting arrangement is, after the Anambra State governor, you get the Bauchi State governor, who has announced his status recently.

“But they usually observe social distancing, meaning that you are in a hall with a man who has the disease does not mean that you can be infected.

“The governor is a very enlightened person, and because he knows he has been in a meeting with such caliber of people, he decided to go into self-quarantine.

“Obiano is on self-quarantine. I have not seen him for the past one week and we only talk on phone. We had two hours meeting on Sunday using zoom. There is no fear about his health at all,” the officials said.

The officials also appealed to individuals and corporate organisations to donate to the state government in its fight to keep the state free of COVID-19.

According to them, about N1billion has already been spent to procure personal preventive equipment (PPE), which is not yet enough for a population of seven million in the state.

Meanwhile, the United Bank for Africa (UBA) has donated the sum of N28.5million to the state government to help fight the disease.

The Regional Head of UBA, Mr. Cashmere Molokwu, presented the donation to the state government.