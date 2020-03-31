NNPC: Petrol Depots Remain Open despite Lockdown

•Cautions against panic buying, hoarding

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Nigerian National Petroleum Corporation (NNPC) has said that it has activated measures to guarantee seamless distribution of fuel across the country throughout the 14-day lockdown announced by President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday.

The Group General Manager, Group Public Affairs Division of the Corporation, Dr. Kennie Obateru, in a statement yesterday in Abuja, quoted the Managing Director of Petroleum Products Marketing Company, NNPC’s downstream subsidiary, Mr. Musa Lawan, as saying that the PPMC workforce had been mobilised to provide loading services throughout the lockdown.

The corporation said the action was in compliance with the presidential directive that during the lockdown products must be made available.

“If you recall, two days ago, the Group Managing Director of NNPC, Mele Kyari, stated that we have 60 days sufficiency of Premium Motor Spirit. That is very correct.

“As a matter of fact, we have about 2.68 billion litres of petrol in-country and in marine storage. At the prevailing daily consumption rate of 45 million litres, that translates to roughly 60 days,’’ the NNPC noted.

The corporation called on motorists and other consumers of petroleum products not to engage in hoarding or panic buying of petrol, noting that the NNPC is ready to provide enough products across the country.

It noted that two more petrol laden vessels were expected to berth at the ports by today to discharge 250 million litres of petrol.

On the recent complaints of non-availability of personal protective equipment against COVID-19 for tanker drivers by the National Association of Road Transport Owners (NARTO), the corporation said the PPMC was engaging with the stakeholders to address the issue.