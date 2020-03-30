Kaduna Curfew: Police Arrest 165 Violators, Impound 205 Vehicles, Tricycles

John Shiklam in Kaduna

The Kaduna State Police Command said it has arrested 165 people including two clerics and 205 motor vehicles/tricycles for violating the curfew in the state.

The state government had on Thursday imposed a 24-hour curfew as part of measures to prevent the spread of the dreaded coronavirus pandemic ravaging the world.

Mohammed Jalige, the spokesman of the state police command, said in a statement on Monday that the arrests were made following a robust curfew enforcement strategies by the command in collaboration with other security agencies.

The statement said: “Following the imposition of 24-hour curfew by the Kaduna State government on the 27th March, 2020 and the initial social distancing order by the federal and state governments respectively to curtail the devastating spread of the deadly COVID 19, the Kaduna Police Command under the capable leadership of CP U.M Muri in collaboration with other sister agencies has put in place a robust enforcement strategies which has recorded significant success in terms of securing compliance from the civil population through community engagement.

“The command has continued to enforce and closely monitor compliance of the respective Executive Orders with a view to ensuring the success of the government efforts geared towards curbing the contagious effect of COVID 19 as well as enhancing public safety and public health accordingly.

“The operatives of the command in collaboration with other security agencies have in the course of enforcement, arrested 165 and impounded 205 motor vehicles/tricycles, including the two clerics who violated the curfew and social distancing order and are being interrogated at the command’s Criminal Investigation Department (SCID).”

Jalige said the suspects will be prosecuted immediately on the completion of investigation in accordance with the relevant extant laws of the land.

The statement further warns violators of the government order to desist or face the heavy burden of the law as the command will not hesitate to be decisive on any person or group of persons who become hell bent on bending these restriction orders in accordance with the law.

It called on members of the public to be law abiding, observe the safety tips and continue to comply with the curfew and the social distancing orders aimed at enhancing public safety and public health in Kaduna State.