FG Activates Health Desks in 774 LGAs

As part of effort aimed at containing the spread of COVID-19, the Federal Ministry of Environment has activated environmental health desks in all the 774 local government areas in the country to vigorously pursue grassroots advocacy.

The Minister of Environment, Dr. Mohammad Abubakar, disclosed this in a statement yesterday, saying the health desks will also offer guidance and counseling as well as disinfect all risk-prone areas.

He said: “The Department of Pollution Control and Environmental Health as well as the Environmental Health Officers Council of Nigeria has since deployed their personnel across the country to disinfect and decontaminate public places such as markets, motor parks, airports, schools and other congested areas in conjunction with relevant authorities in an effort to contain further spread of the pandemic.”

The minister also sent words of empathy to Kaduna State Governor, Mallam Nasir El-Rufai, who last Saturday tested positive to coronavirus.

The minister, in a series of tweets thereafter, noted that he was pleased to learn about the ways in which Nigerians are coming together to support the containment of COVID-19.

He however, said the increase in cases over the last few days, according to the National Centre for Disease Control (NCDC) update, indicated that Nigerians need to take more serious measures to collectively contain the virus.

Abubakar, who is also a member of the Presidential Task Force on the control of the spread of coronavirus, urged Nigerians to continue to heed the advice of experts and government on COVID-19.

“As more people are being encouraged to go into self-isolation, we must remind everyone to stay home and practice social distancing. We know this is immensely difficult for many of us, but we know this is the right thing to do. We can and must take these steps together. “The Presidential Task Force on the control of the spread of COVID-19 is continuing to take necessary action, but we all need Nigerians to do their part. Avoid large gatherings, practice social distancing, wash your hands with soap, cover your mouth while coughingh and stay home,” he added.