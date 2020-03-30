Airbus Adapts Wing Production Activity against COVID-19

By Chinedu Eze with agency report

European aircraft manufacturer, Airbus, said it is supporting efforts globally to tackle the COVID-19 crisis.

The company announced that it has carried out extensive work in coordination with its social partners to ensure the health and safety of its employees by implementing stringent health and safety measures, while securing business continuity.

Airbus partially resumed production and assembly work in France and Spain on March 23, following a four-day pause. At the same time, operations in the UK, Germany and the US continued at normal rates.

Based on the adapted ways of working which reflect the new health and safety measures, Airbus said it was continuing to evaluate its production flow.

In this context, the wing plants in the UK and in Bremen, Germany, have reviewed the additional completed stock levels developed in the recent period and the immediate demand from the Final Assembly Lines as they resume partial operations. As a result of that review, Airbus said it has decided to adapt the production activity in the wing plants for the next three weeks.

This means that the production and corresponding activities for support to production of the wing plants in Bremen, Filton and Broughton would be reduced, with an extended Easter holiday implemented at Broughton and Filton and a reduced working week at Bremen.

The sites, the company said, would remain open during this period and would continue to ensure wing deliveries to the final assembly lines, the receipt and control of materials and components from the supply chain, building and installation maintenance, critical administrative support and preparation for activity restart.

Employees would continue to perform activities remotely via home working where their activities are not directly related to the production activity being adapted.

Airbus also said that it was maintaining business continuity across its global industrial stream.