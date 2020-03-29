Fayemi Gets in the Face of Buhari’s Aide, Babafemi Ojudu

To think about it, politicking is not altogether different from a regular vocational gig. There are pressures and perks, peonage and publicity, and the usual snafus that the escorts of occupational hazards. In politics, however, the die is cast when a name is called out of order, a fist smashes the tender tendons of an upturned nose, and an uppercut is carefully measured out as recompense for a bruised ego, character or reputation.

In other news, Ekiti State Executive Governor, Mr. Kayode Fayemi has finally returned the swing taken at him by Senator Babafemi Ojudu, the Special Adviser to President Muhammadu Buhari on Political Matters on the election in Ekiti State. This he did by pointing out that he was more concerned with protecting his people from the dreaded Covid-19 virus, rather than court the votes of the good people of Ekiti State – as presidential aide Ojodu would prefer.

Fayemi’s rebuttal is in response to an interview where Senator Ojodu allegedly implied that the Fayemi-led administration had not accomplished a single thing of note since coming on board. Furthermore, the Senator reportedly emphasized the lack of measurable growth and development in critical areas of the state’s economy, including the areas of industrialization and youth empowerment.

Those who are familiar with Ekiti State political grounds already know that Fayemi and Ojodu are not exactly best friends. Although both of them were credited with delivering Ekiti State and delivering their polling units to aid President Muhammadu Buhari’s 2019 re-election bid, it has also been general knowledge that so great is their dislike for each other that anyone of them might prefer the scratching of their little fingers to the absolute extinction of the other.

Of course, they ran against each other during the All Progressives Congress (APC) gubernatorial primaries – and Fayemi got to dance the victory dance. Ever since, each one has been casting shades against the other and setting the other up as the proponent of violence, division, and unrest within the party and the State.

This recent case of Senator Ojodu essentially labelling Governor Fayemi a lazy something is therefore not a new thing. Fayemi’s response also proves that he might really be too occupied with the Covid-19 wahala to return Ojodu’s haymaker with an uppercut.