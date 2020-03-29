Buhari: We’re Taking Two-step Approach against Covid-19

President Muhammadu Buhari on Sunday night said Nigeria was taking a two-step approach to combat Covid-19.

In his first broadcast to the nation since the outbreak of the disease in Nigeria, the President said although Nigeria adopted strategies used globally, the implementation programmes had been tailored to reflect local realities.

Explaining the two-step approach, the Presdient said: “First, to protect the lives of our fellow Nigerians and residents living here and second, to preserve the livelihoods of workers and business owners to ensure their families get through this very difficult time in dignity and with hope and peace of mind.”

Speaking further, he said: “To date, we have introduced healthcare measures, border security, fiscal and monetary policies in our response. We shall continue to do so as the situation unfolds.

“Some of these measures will surely cause major inconveniences to many citizens. But these are sacrifices we should all be willing and ready to make for the greater good of our country.

“In Nigeria’s fight against COVID-19, there is no such thing as an overreaction or an under reaction. It is all about the right reaction by the right agencies and trained experts.”