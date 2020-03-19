Three Suspected Cases Test Negative in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Kano State Government wednesday declared that the three rumoured cases of COVID-19 in Kano have tested negative.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr. Aminu Ibrahim Tsanyawa, said the state remain free from the virus as three cases have been confirmed negative.

The commissioner posited that the state ministry of health had won the battle against Lassa fever, having discharged all suspected cases at the state isolation centre at Yargaya hospital.

Tsanyawa, who disclosed the proactive measures the government had put in place since the declaration of the index case of the deadly virus, stressed that the ministry of health is deploying manpower and facilities at all strategic point to nip in the bud any emergency case.

He disclosed that the state government is intensifying surveillance and emergency preparedness and response committee to detect any suspected case for prompt action.

Reacting to possibility of issuing traveling restriction to Kano, the commissioner said although the state government is not considering such decision at present, it cautioned those planning to travel out of the state to high risk countries to reconsider their decision in the general interest of the state.

He warned residents of the state against overcrowding spots especially market places to avoid the spread of the disease.

The commissioner said: “Let me say we don’t have any confirmed case of COVID-19 in Kano. Against those spreading rumour of the virus in Kano, I can confirm to you that we have only three suspected cases, and as we speak, the three suspects have tested negative after undergoing test. I have the privilege to inform you that since the outbreak of the disease in Lagos, Kano State Government has swung into action to ensure that COVID-19 is prevented in the state.

“Part of the measures put in place is the conduct of state emergency preparedness and response committee and the development of incident action plan as well as activation of rapid response team.

“These were put in place to manage surveillance and detect possible case and subsequent response. Apart from that, we are engaging the traditional and religious institutions to sensitise the public about the danger and the need to take precautionary measures. We are training our health personnel in tertiary, secondary and primary health care facilities to respond adequately.

“Also, we have media sanitisation programme to educate public on ways and manner of ensuring regular and thorough hand washing with soap and running water. We also warned people to observe proper coughing and sneezing etiquettes; covering mouth and nose with handkerchief or tissue immediately; maintain at least two metres distance between oneself and anyone who coughing and sneezing.”