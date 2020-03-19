No Regret Leaving Trabzonspor over COVID-19, Says Mikel

Femi Solaja with agency report

Following his disagreement with his Turkish club and later exit from Trabzonspor FC, former Super Eagles captain John Mikel Obi, has said that he action was in the best interest of the game.

On Monday night, the Turkish Super Lig club had terminated the contract of the former FC Chelsea midfielder over what the club management see as offensive in the light of tenses moment in the country following severe outbreak coronavirus in most western European countries that had led to halt of the leagues.

But yesterday, the Nigerian captain to AFCON 2019 Bronze win last summer, took to Instagram and penned a farewell message to the management and fans of the Turkish Super Lig club

He described his exit from Trabzonspor as “one of the hardest decisions he has had to make” but reiterates his determination to put his family first.

The 32-year-old left the Turkish top flight club by mutual consent on Tuesday, a couple of days after publicly expressing his fears of playing football amid the outbreak of dreaded disease.

In reaction to his exit, Mikel wrote a message to Trabzonspor on social media, wishing them the best as they aim for the Super Lig crown this season.

“I would like to thank all the fans for their support. I also want to say thanks to all my teammates, technical crew, medical team and kit men for all we’ve achieved this season so far,” Mikel wrote on Instagram. “Wish you guys best of luck in winning the league.

“It was one of the hardest decisions I’ve had to make, but in current situation we all need take care of our families, spend time with them and protect them.”

The midfielder joined the Black Sea Storm on a two-year deal last summer, at the end of his short stint in the Championship with Middlesbrough.

He made 27 appearances across all competitions this season, Mikel played a key role in Trabzonspor’s midfield, and they sit at the summit of the Turkish top flight table.