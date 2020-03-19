Military to Review Operations against Insurgency

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The military has said it will review strategies adopted so far in the ongoing operations across the country.

It has also inaugurated a new directorate for defence media operations, headed by Maj-Gen John Enenche.

The directorate, an initiative of the Chief of Defence Staff, General Olonisakin Abayomi, is to provide information on all issues relating to military operations.

Enenche, at a press briefing wednesday in Abuja, said: “The Nigerian military will continue to review and restrategise so as to tackle the security challenges in the country.”

This, he said, “is in order to ensure adequate security of lives and property.”

On the new defence media strategy, Enenche said the new directorate would be a clearing house for all information relating to the operational activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria.

“In this regard, our channel of communicating the operational activities of the Nigerian military to the general public has been streamlined to one source, which is henceforth the Directorate of Defence Media Operations.

“This implies that the directorate is now the clearing house for all information relating to the operational activities of the Armed Forces of Nigeria, which will provide authentic information on all issues bothering on military operations,” he added.

According to him, the directorate will disseminate information on multi-agency operations of which the Nigerian military would be the lead agency.

“In clear terms, the Directorate of Defence Media Operations is responsible for press briefings, releases and other press activities on all military and Armed Forces of Nigeria-led multi-agency operations, for internal and international engagements.

“The purpose of this establishment is to ensure that the Armed Forces of Nigeria communicate its operational activities through one channel to the general public. It is envisioned to achieve ‘information delivery for positive effect’ at strategic, operational, tactical and other levels of our target audience,” he stated.

He called for collaboration with the media to ensure the success of the new outfit.

“On behalf of the Chief of Defence Staff, I am to request for your cooperation and support for the Directorate of Defence Media Operations to enable the outfit deliver on its mandate,” he added.