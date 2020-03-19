GE Healthcare Trains 200 Professionals in Lagos, Abuja

Martins Ifijeh

GE Healthcare in collaboration with ECHOLAB Radiology and Laboratory Services has held two medical clinical workshops across Abuja and Lagos which benefitted over 200 healthcare professionals.

The training forums, themed ‘Elevating Radiology’ focused on Computed Tomography (CT), Magnetic Resonance imaging (MRI) in stroke management, among other topics which will help practitioners optimise their work.

The training was designed for hospital professionals including radiologists, radiographers, specialists, and general practitioners.

Sharing his thoughts at the forum, the General Manager, West, Central & French Sub-Saharan Africa for GE Healthcare, Eyong Ebai said, “Precise diagnosis is a result of quality imaging services done by well-equipped and well-trained clinicians.

“This can greatly help to improve patient satisfaction and the bottom line of both public and private healthcare providers. We are honoured to collaborate with ECHOLAB to ensure Nigeria’s medical professionals are equipped with the right skills to continue providing better outcomes for patients.”

“Training and skill development have become an essential ingredient in ensuring the efficiency of healthcare staff. Rapidly developing technologies and constant updates in procedures mean that staff needs to continually reevaluate their training needs.

“GE Healthcare’s objectives with the workshops, is to provide equipment’s users with opportunities to gain the knowledge and skills to optimize equipment usage, clinical practice and patient care,” he said.

The Sales and Marketing Director of ECHOLAB, Pius Ihimekpen said, “Our mission is to provide world class practice delivery of diagnostic services in Nigeria as the ultimate one stop shop with a full range of diagnostic services to investigate a wide range of illnesses and conditions.

“The trainings delivered in collaboration with GE Healthcare are important in our experts keep up with technological advancements in the healthcare industry and remain relevant in providing patient-centred services.”