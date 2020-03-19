Firms to Support Tech Startups

The Founder Institute, a pre-seed accelerator programme, and Semicolon, a software developer, have jointly announced a local partnership to further connect early-stage startups with technical resources.

As part of the partnership, the two organisations are announcing a mutual partnership to collaborate and work with aspiring software engineers and entrepreneurs in the tech ecosystem through Founder Institute

programme and Semicolon’s Techpreneurship programme in Lagos.

Founder Institute and Semicolon will collaborate to support and provide resources for the over 40 startups joining Founder Institute Lagos each year. In addition to supporting startup founders throughout Lagos, a goal of this initiative will be to train entrepreneurs from the idea stage to early company stage/equip individuals with problem-solving skills for society.

According to the Regional Director, Founder Institute, Chukwuemeka Fred Agbata Jnr., “we are proud of the value Semicolon has added so far. This collaboration will in no way increase the value both organisations can offer the ecosystem because the connection between a world-class curriculum and quality technical resources will result in the creation of great companies in a very short time.”

For early-stage founders and teams up to the challenge, the Founder Institute’s comprehensive step-by-step programme provides the structure, mentor support, and global network of entrepreneurs needed to start an enduring company. The Founder Institute is the only programme of its kind that focuses on people versus ideas, accepts founders with day jobs, and shares equity with all participants. Founder Institute Graduate companies include fast-rising startups across six continents like Udemy, Realty Mogul, Travelcar, goplaceit, Appota, and many more.

Semicolon achieves its aim through an intensive 12-month programme, to train Nigerians in core IT skills such as software development, enterprise architecture and project management, as well as leadership, entrepreneurship and business management skills. Semicolon students work on innovation-oriented projects, take internships and work with mentors to develop hands-on experience, build their professional networks and develop innovative technical solutions to the world’s problems.

While Founder Institute is the world’s premier idea-stage accelerator and startup launch programme, Semicolon is an organisation that is passionate about identifying talented minds and targeted at training and empowering youths with problem-solving skills.