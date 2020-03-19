COVID-19: Ogun Shuts Schools, Worship Centres

By Rebecca Ejifoma

Following the global spread of COVID-19 and the recent ban on all high-density gatherings in Ogun State, Governor Dapo Abiodun has extended the ban to schools and religious gatherings.

In a statemnt made available to THISDAY Thursday, the Chief Press Secretary, Ogun State, Kunle Somorin said the schools will remain closed indefinitely from Friday.

He said: “All religious centres and activities including regular and special services that bring together 50 or more persons in the same place were banned with immediate effect.

“These measures will be reviewed at regular intervals in response to the development surrounding the COVID-19.”

The government enjoins all parents and guardians who have their children and wards in any boarding facility within the state to immediately evacuate them and return them to their respective homes at the close of schools on Friday, March 20, 2020.

“Governor Abiodun acknowledges and appreciates religious leaders for their advice, understanding, solidarity and support, as they jointly search for solution to the pandemic,” he noted.