COVID-19: LASU Postpones 24th Convocation Ceremony

By Rebecca Ejifoma

The Lagos State University Management has postponed its 24th convocation ceremonies indefinitely, which was scheduled for March 20 to 27 this year.

The postponement is as a result of the prevailing health threats caused by COVID- 19 pandemic and the resolution of the federal and state governments to discourage the gathering of people in public places.

The management, which issued a press release through its Coordinator, Centre for Information, Press and Public Relations, Ademola Adekoya, expressed sadness over the inconvenience the postponement might cause, stressing that it was for public good

He said: “Further information on the 24th Convocation Ceremonies will be made available in due course”.