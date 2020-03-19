COVID-19: Italian Index Case Now Negative, to Be Discharged after Second Test

By Martins ifijeh

The Lagos State Commissioner for Health, Prof. Akin Abayomi, has said the Italian index case of COVID-19 has tested negative and will be discharged after confirmation by a second test

Stating this at a press briefing Thursday, he said the virus in his system had regressed and had gone to zero.

The Italian was first confirmed February 27 after he flew into Lagos February 25, and then visited Lafarge Africa Plc, Ewekoro in Ogun State.

The second COVID-19 case was a Nigerian, who had contact with the Italian and was isolated in Ogun State. He has since been discharged after testing negative.