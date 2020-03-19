ANMFIN Takes Over HoneyPays, Announce New Management

Sunday Ehigiator

The Association of Non-Bank Microfinance Institutions of Nigeria (ANMFIN), the apex body for all Microfinance Institutions, Financial Cooperatives, Women/Trade Associations and Informal Savings & Credit in Nigeria, has announced the taking over of HoneyPays Micro Credit, and a new management team for the organisation.

The institute made this known yesterday, through a statement signed by the Executive Secretary, ANMFI, Oita Emmanuel.

According to him, the takeover and announcement of new management was done “in light of the temporary liquidity challenge facing the organisation. New investors are taking over the asset and liability of the company and have appointed a new management team to steer the ship.

“The new management team will be headed by Mr Richard Ododo, as the company’s new MD/CEO. Mr Ododo has over 30 years experience in the insurance industry cutting across various functional areas specifically insurance brokerage, insurance underwriting and risk management.

“He is an alumnus of the prestigous Lagos Business School (Pan African University). Haven bagged an MBA in Risk Management and Insurance from the Enugu State University (ESUT Business School). We trust he will justify the confidence reposed in him.”