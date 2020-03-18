Osinbajo: Nigeria Military Capable of Winning Insurgency War

Kasim Sumaina in Abuja

Vice President Yemi Osinbajo in Abuja, yesterday hinted that the Nigeria military is capable of tackling the current Boko Haram insurgency ravaging the North eastern parts of the country.

Osibanjo, represented by the National Security Adviser, (NSA), Maj. Gen. Mohammed Monguno (rtd), disclosed this while speaking at an international conference on “Insurgency and counter insurgency in Nigeria with the theme: Critical perspectives on Boko Haram”

The vice president expressed government’s commitment and support for the work done by the Victim Support Fund to assist the victims of insurgency and terrorism.

According to him, “the federal government will continue to offer support for rehabilitating and rebuilding the affected areas.”

The chairman of the Fund, Gen. TY Danjuma (rtd), observed that “international conferences like this give valuable opportunity for the researchers, decision-makers and the public and private sector as well as the whole to learn and share experiences.

He said: “I am convinced that the next three days will be impactful, rewarding for all of us. This is the 10th year since the onset of insurgency. Tremendous success has been achieved in fighting this insurgency and terrorism within this period.”

“These involve the recapture of areas that had hitherto been under the control of Boko Haram, restoration of life in communities that have been affected by the insurgency; and building the resilience of citizen against Boko Haram.”

He further reveal, “as we enter the recovery stage in the fight against insurgency, helping victims to return to the lives of normalcy in general, we must ensure that measures are taken to prevent reoccurrence of this evil.”

The Governor of Borno State, Prof. Babagana Zulum, while delivery his speech, expressed concern that up until now, there is no clear plan on how to defeat Boko Haram, adding that unless the federal, state and local governments have a well planned to defeat Boko Haram, the crisis will continue.

The governor also charged the military to ensure that all the displaced citizens affected by the insurgency return to their homes to continue their lives.

He however urge the military to change their tactics as it has become evidence that military might alone cannot defeat the insurgency ravaging the northeast.