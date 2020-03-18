Flykite Announces Postponement of GOtv Boxing Night 21

Flykite Productions, organisers of GOtv Boxing Night, have announced a decision to postpone the 21st edition of the event (GOtv Boxing Night 21). The show, scheduled to hold on 12 April at the Indoor Sports Hall of the National Stadium, Lagos, will now hold at a date to be announced later.

The decision to postpone the event was informed by concerns related to the COVID-19.

In a statement, CEO of Flykite Promotions, Jenkins Alumona, said the decision to postpone the event was taken after consultation with stakeholders and event sponsors.

“After close consultations with boxing stakeholders and the sponsors, we have decided to postpone GOtv Boxing Night 21 to a later date. This is in recognition of the hazard that COVID-19 poses, especially in light of boxing being a physical sport which attracts a large number of people,” Alumona explained.

The event, which debuted in 2014, is an initiative of GOtv to revive the sport in Nigeria.