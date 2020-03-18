9mobile Expands 4G-LTE Coverage to Kaduna

9mobile has added Kaduna to the list of cities that it has expanded its coverage of the 4G-LTE service to.

A statement from the telco explained that residents of the state and its environs who are its customers now enjoy quality voice and data services.

Speaking at a fun fair, Head, Region North, Sales, 9mobile, Kabiru Kaz¬aure, was quoted to have said, as a caring network, the expanded coverage of 4G-LTE in Kaduna as well as the rewarding of new and existing customers through the presentation of valuable gifts items underscored the telco’s commitment to empowering subscribers to achieve more.

“At 9mobile, we are passionate and consistent¬ in enabling individu¬als, families, busin¬esses and communities to grow and advance their various inte¬rests, and the latest of such is the 4G-LTE coverage that we are expanding across Kaduna, “he said.

At the event, there were live perfo¬rmances by popular hip hop and R’n’B sin¬ger and member of the defunct Plantashun Boiz, Chibuzo Oji aka ‘Fa¬ze’. The event also featured upcoming afr¬o hip hop rapper, Chr¬istopher Omenye aka ‘Yung L’.

Memorable highpoints of the day included the prese¬ntation of a 220-volt power generating set to Cephas Ketah, who emerged the grand prize winner of the day’s raffle draw.

An excited Ketah said, “Thank God!! It is just God! I thank 9mobile greatly for this generator. I got my SIM card three days ago; ever since I have been praying to win something gr¬eat in this event. Now God has met this important need through 9mob¬ile. May God bless and increase 9mobile beyond expectations.”

Other prizes won by customers included 5kg gas cy¬linders, 10kg bags of rice, cartons of groundnut oil, rechar¬geable standing fans, sewing machines, microwave ovens, elec¬tric kettles, pressi¬ng irons, cordless electric kettles, tab¬le refrigerator and free airtime.