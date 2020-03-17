Oando Boss, Wale Tinubu, Scores Yet Another First

It is a fact that Adewale Tinubu, CEO, Oando Group, is not given to making so much noise about his feats. But if you find him thumping his chest a visionary and meticulous manager, don’t condemn him. Indeed, he has every reason to be extremely happy now, considering the fact that Oando Plc, which birthed 25 year ago, has scored yet another first.

Oando, it was gathered, emerged the first oil and gas company in Nigeria to receive the prestigious ISO 27001 Certification from Certification Partner Global FZ LLC. ISO 27001 is the international standard outlining best practices for information security management systems.

The certification also means that the company is able to provide with its stakeholders with a higher degree of confidence in the quality and stability of data security and further validating the company’s commitment to the highest standards of information security.

Speaking at the certificate presentation ceremony recently, the Group Chief Corporate Services and Operations Officer, Oando Plc, Mr Zubairu Muntari said: “This is a significant achievement for Oando. By implementing and following the necessary steps to comply with this standard, we can identify, control, and eliminate security risks, ultimately validating the security practices adopted within the organization.”

In his speech, Head IT, Oando Group, Mr Idris Musa, who directed the project, attributed the success to the commitment by the management towards managing business compliance and operational risks associated with the use of information systems and digital assets.

“The investment in ISO 27001 enterprise security frameworks has allowed us structure and implement modern security controls in a complete and cohesive manner, thereby strengthening our data and information system governance,” he said.

In his remarks, the Chief Operating Officer, Digital Encode Limited, Dr Obadare Peter said: “Essentially, the certification aims to establish and put in place good information security practices across the Oando Group. The certification is proof that the Company’s systems and processes have been audited against international best practice, positioning Oando as operating to global standards.”