FirstBank CEO Bags Award

First Bank of Nigeria Limited and its Chief Executive Officer, Dr. Adesola Adeduntan have respectively been awarded the ‘African Bank of the Year’ and ‘African Banking Personality of the Year,’ 2019 at the eight African Leadership Magazine Persons of the Year Award dinner.

The event with the theme: ‘Africa for Africans – Exploring the Gains of a Connected Continent’, was recently held at Johannesburg, South Africa.

According to a statement, the bank CEO was honoured in recognition of his contribution to the financial industry and Africa’s socio-economic development.

Also, the statement disclosed that FirstBank was honoured for its role in demonstrating high performance across various metrics, in terms of maintaining public trust, business integrity, corporate governance, ethical codes of conduct, excellent customer service and innovative banking products and offerings.

Adeduntan dedicated the awards to all his colleagues at First Bank of Nigeria Limited and FBNBank, its business footprints in over half a dozen countries across three continents, thus; FBNBank UK, FBNBank China, FBNBank Ghana, FBNBank DRC, FBNBank Senegal, FBNBank Sierra Leone, FBNBank Gambia and FBNBank Guinea, as with their commitment the Bank has continually reinvented itself, impacting and promoting financial activities, especially with its renowned leading digital banking services.

The event had in attendance over 200 prominent political, business and diplomatic leaders including; President of the African Development Bank, Dr. Akinwumi Adesina; South African Deputy President, David D Mabuza, South African Ministers Nkosazana Dlamini-Zuma and Lindiwe Zulu, and Dr. Ken Giami, Publisher of African Leadership Magazine amongst others.