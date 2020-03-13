Three Leicester City Players in Self Isolation

Three Leicester City first-team players have self-isolated after showing symptoms of coronavirus and “have been kept away from the rest of the squad”, manager Brendan Rodgers has said.

Rodgers did not specify which players had been quarantined but added that the club had “followed procedures”.

The Foxes are due to play Watford at Vicarage Road in the Premier League on Saturday at 12:30 GMT.

“We had a few players that have shown symptoms and signs,” Rodgers said.

“It would be a shame [if the Watford game were postponed], but the public’s health is the most important in all of this.”

Asked if the game could be played behind closed doors, Rodgers said: “The game is all about the players and the fans and if you have one of those not there, it’s obviously not the same.”

It is understood the players’ symptoms have not yet reached the threshold for coronavirus testing but they will continue to be assessed.

The UK government is expected to announce on Thursday that it is stepping up its response to the pandemic.

It is anticipated the UK will switch to tactics aimed at delaying its spread, rather than containing it, when the government’s emergency committee meets.

Delay is the phase in which “social distancing” measures will be considered – which could include restrictions on public gatherings above a certain number of people, although this is not thought likely at this stage.

It comes after the World Health Organization designated the outbreak of the disease a pandemic.

There are 484 confirmed cases in the UK and eight people have died.

Top-flight leagues in Spain and Italy have been postponed, while Wednesday’s game between Manchester City and Arsenal was postponed as a “precautionary measure”.

Five Gunners players were in self-isolation after meeting Olympiakos owner Evangelos Marinakis.