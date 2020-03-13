Tears as IG Distributes N4.6m to Families of Deceased Policemen in Kano

Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

Some widows of the deceased police officers thursday observed emotional moment as the Assistant Inspector General of Police (AIG) of zone 1 headquarters, Sadiq A. Bello, distributed cheque to them in Kano State.

The beneficiaries, numbering 29, who were drawn from Kano, Katsina and Jigawa States, received their respective cheque, amounting to N40,628,956 million as benefits of the fallen heroes.

Speaking while crying profusely, Mrs. Asma’u Mustapha, a widow to late officer Mustapha from Katsina State, said her husband died about three years ago and left her with children.

According to her, the money would help her to take care of her children, especially in the area of education and healthcare.

She thanked the Inspector-General of Police (IG) for the kind gesture which according to her, would help the beneficiaries cushion the effect of widowhood and suffering.

Another beneficiary, Tortyom Mbakaren Theresa, who collected a cheque of over N1 million, expressed delight for such amount of money.

According to her, she did not expect the money, despite the fact that she applied for it, “but suddenly received a call to come and collect my cheque.

“I am a happy person today. I was always thinking on how to take care of my three children, but now the IG has provided succour to us.

“I am very happy, and I pledge to use the money judiciously to help rise my children.”

Speaking after giving them the cheque, AIG Bello said the gesture was part of the deceased officers entitlements, assuring them that the remaining benefits would be distributed to them when the IG, Mohammed Adamu Abubakar, approved them.

According to him, the IG is very much concerned about the welfare of police personnel.

Bello added: “The IG would go to an extra-mile to ensure that whatever is due to police personnel, serving, retired or deceased, get to them or their families as a matter of right.”

He urged the beneficiaries to make good use of the money given to them in the education and general welfare of the children.

Bello stressed that the amount was given just to ameliorate the pains and suffering of the bereaved families but not to replace the loss of their loved ones, noting that “it is a well-known fact that the grief of losing a loved one can never be quantified.

“Finally, on behalf of the IG, I pray for the repose of the souls of the deceased officers and may Almighty God grant their respective families the fortitude to bear the irreparable loss. I wish you safe journey back to your respective destinations.”