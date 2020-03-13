RCCG Forum Identifies Solution to Economic Crisis

Ayodeji Ake

Participants at the maiden edition of an economic summit organised by the Christ the Lord Parish of the Redeemed Christian Church of God (RCCG), Lagos Province 20, Lekki, have identified effective production as well as creativity as ways out of the current economic malaise facing the country.

They particularly tasked the church to increase knowledge base of members by sensitising them on the need to think out of the box by embracing activities that will change the narrative of total dependence on the government for survival.

Speaking on the topic, “Economies of the new decade – The winning agenda”, the keynote speaker, Dr. Biodun Adedipe said one problem Nigeria is faced with is that she consumes what she does not produce, and a change to this narrative is urgently needed.

Manufacturing, according to him, is a viable way to grow the Nigerian economy, just as he added that it is wise for the country to utilise.

Adedipe, who is the Chief Consultant of B. Adedipe Associates Limited explained that there is always a problem in the society, waiting for solution, and anyone who utilises the “opportunity” is on his way to being a business success.

“There is always a business that you can do. You just have to find the difficulty in your locality and solve it, making it your business.” Adedipe said.

For Dr. Chidi Okpaluba, a creative entrepreneur and transformation speaker, what one gets in life is not what he sees, but what he or she is actually looking for.

Speaking during the panel discussions, he said that “87 per cent of the wealth you make in life depends on how you relate with people” adding that “wealth is not created; it is manifested by the personality that you have built”.

Okpaluba further noted that a successful entrepreneur must know how to take risks and accept failures in life because there will be failures in the journey to the top.

He further advocated that knowledge is the way to go for youths to get the best out of life, because “it is lack of knowledge that destroys you, not the devil”.

Mr. Afioluwa Mogaji, popularly called “African farmer” noted that agriculture is the way to go. He further advised the congregation, especially youths to ask the right questions always, while in the process of life.

Speaking at the end of the programme, the Pastor in Charge of Province, Lagos Province 20, Pastor Tunde Netufo said the summit was designed to eradicate poverty.

He said “the only way we thought to help our people in this tough times is to equip them with knowledge, that when they apply them, they will go into the market place and make the most of opportunities that are there.

“The key role of the church is to expose people to knowledge that they need. Knowledge is power. It is not for the church to give people money or rent offices for them, but to equip people with knowledge on how to make money.”